'Accidental event' caused elderly Bray man's death, coroner rules

An 81-year-old man could have been unable to get off the floor for two days before he was taken to hospital, an inquest heard.

Frederick Hopgood, 81, died at Wexham Park Hospital on October 5.

He was admitted after falling or collapsing at his caravan in Huxtable Gardens, an inquest into his death at Reading Coroners Court heard on Tuesday.

His sister had been ringing him for two days with no answer.

South Central Ambulance Service was called on September 30 and he was admitted to hospital.

Because he was on the ground for a long time his muscles had started to break down, known as muscle necrosis. When he was examined doctors also found he had a chest infection.

He had low blood pressure and was admitted to intensive care where he remained for five days until his death at about 12.45am on October 5.

Coroner Peter Bedford said he was described by his niece as a ‘recluse but very intelligent man’.

He concluded that Mr Hopgood’s death was caused by an ‘accident’ – either a fall or collapse which he could not get up from.

“We can’t say what the reason was but logically it was an accidental event,” he said.