Earl of Wessex visits Holyport Real Tennis Club

A royal rally was on the timetable when Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, visited Holyport.

A trip to Holyport Real Tennis Club, in Holyport Street, was part of a campaign to generate support for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) Charity.

The earl is promoting real tennis, an original form played with a solid ball on an enclosed court divided into equal halves, by playing at every court in the world this year.

On his outing on Tuesday, February 27, he also played the game with pupils from Holyport College.

Peter Singleton, DofE regional director in the South East said: “As a DofE Charity Trustee and Gold Award holder, HRH The Earl of Wessex is passionate about supporting young people to reach their potential, whatever their background or circumstance.

“We are grateful for his dedication to the Charity and taking on this fundraising challenge.”

After the game The Earl and DofE supporters enjoyed lunch at The Royal Oak in Paley Street.

Owner Nick Parkinson said: “I’m a member of Holyport Real Tennis Club and thoroughly enjoy the sport.

“I applaud the work HRH is doing to raise funds for DofE and encourage and support young people through the programme.

“I’m also delighted to see his efforts raise the profile of Real Tennis; everyone knows lawn tennis but it’s incredible how many haven’t even heard of Real Tennis.”

At the Michelin-starred pub he met MasterChef: The Professionals winner Craig Johnston, from Furze Platt, the youngest ever winner of the competition.