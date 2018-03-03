Holyport villagers given defibrillator training

Life-saving skills were taught at Holyport Village Hall on Friday, February 23, after a fundraiser financed the installation of two defibrillators.

John Poynter, a training officer for South Central Ambulance Service, taught more than 30 villagers how to use the shock machines alongside CPR.

Visitors at the Moneyrow Green venue then got to try out their new skills by reviving mannequins using training defibrillators.

John said: “By just doing simple classes like this, you can make the difference between life and death.

“If you’ve got somebody in cardiac arrest, and you’ve got half an idea or what to do, they’ve got a seven per cent chance – not great, is it?

“But if you’ve got a defib, it goes up to 70 per cent. So it’s a huge jump.

“The whole idea with community defibs is that they’re so easy to use, you don’t need to be trained.

You could pick one up, and you could use it.”

The devices are stored in temperature-controlled boxes which can be accessed in an emergency after calling 999.

One will be outside the village hall.

Simplistic instructions show a user how to attach the pads to a patient.

The defibrillator then detect’s their heart rate, and instructs on when a shock should be delivered, when to let go, and counts a rhythm out to help with compressions during CPR.

John said that without legislation requiring defibrillators to be installed in public places, it falls to ‘local groups’ to ‘get together, raise the money, sort out the training, the purchase of these units so the whole community can benefit from it.