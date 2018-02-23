Tributes paid to 'amazingly supportive' Braywood chair of governors

The work of an ‘amazingly supportive’ governor has been praised.

Julie Barber, the chairwoman of governors at Braywood First School, died at Thames Hospice on February 1 four months after she was diagnosed with melanoma.

The 52-year-old became a governor at the school in 1998 when her two daughters Nancy, now 25, and Charlotte, 24, attended the school. She was chairwoman for three years.

Braywood headteacher Susan Calvert described her as a ‘huge asset’ to the school.

She said: “Julie was amazingly supportive of the school as a governor, former parent and friend.

“While she was the chair she tirelessly supported our school through many changes including inspections which judged the school as outstanding, including the governors body.

“These successes were in part down to Julie’s determination, strength and general love of the school.

“The staff are keen to remember Julie by raising money at our annual fun run to support her chosen charities and to erect some form of permanent reminder of this wonderful lady.”

Julie was also a teacher at the Abbey School in Reading and a former teacher and pupil at Windsor Girls’ School.

She lived opposite the school in Oakley Green Road with husband of 32 years Jon, 55.

He said: “It is an absolutely dreadful thing to lose her for everybody that knew her.

“She was all about family, community and friends – she was a real people person.

“And she was really proud of all her work at the school.”

Fellow governor Michael Wadley described Julie as an ‘absolutely lovely lady’.

“She was a first class chair of governors and everyone at Braywood is going to miss her so much,” he said.

“She was so incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about Braywood and made the governor duties a real pleasure.”

The Barber family are raising money for Thames Hospice, Cancer Treatment and Research Trust and Queens Nursing Institute in her memory.

Donations can be sent to juliebarber.muchloved.com

Her funeral will be held at Slough Crematorium on Wednesday at 2pm.