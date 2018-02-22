Monkey Island hotel set to re-open this spring

The Monkey Island Hotel is due to reopen this spring after being closed for more than two years.

Now known as the Monkey Island Estate, the 30-bedroom hotel has been taken over by YTL Hotels.

The company has appointed Lee Kelly, who was previously food and beverage director at The Savoy in London, as the general manager.

He said: “Bray is such a beautiful part of the world, and famed for its culinary offerings – I can’t wait to explore what we can add to this as a five-star hotel and how we can make our own mark.

“I have been surprised to learn how so many people I have met know of Monkey Island, and people are so excited to hear that it is finally being brought back to its former glory.”

A planning application for the refurbishment was submitted to the royal borough in 2016.

The upgrade has included the demolition of outbuildings, renovations to the existing Pavilion and Temple buildings and a new building for staff accommodation.

Set across seven acres of land the rooms, including three ‘deluxe suites’, were designed by New York-based Champalimaud Design.

The history of the island dates back 800 years and it was the haunt of monarchs, aristocrats and artists.

In the 18th century, the Duke of Marlborough built fishing retreats on the island.

A decision is still to be made on the latest planning application by the company. It is for ‘minor alterations’ to planning permission granted in 2016 for the Temple and Pavilion, including an increase in the size and moving a staircase.

It is due to be decided by March 8 and can be found by searching 18/00205 on the borough’s planning portal.