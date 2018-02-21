Football-mad brothers raise hundreds for Brett Foundation

A pair of football-mad brothers have raised hundreds of pounds for the Brett Foundation.

Charlie and Joe Sampson, who live near Holyport, have been camping out in their garden during their half-term break from Oldfield Primary School and set up an online fundraiser for sponsors.

A total of £865.00 had been raised by Tuesday afternoon, close to the Everton-supporting boys’ £1,000 target.

Of that, 60 per cent will go the Brett Foundation and 40 per cent will go to Everton In The Community, the club’s charity.

Joe and Charlie are season ticket holders at Everton, along with their dad Tony and grandad Charlie.

The boys have been sleeping out since Monday, February 12, and will finish on Sunday.

Eight-year-old Joe said: “We have noticed more homeless people around where we live which makes us feel really sad – I don’t like imagining what it would be like to be homeless.”

Visit http://www.sponsorme.co.uk/emilysamp-son/sampson-family-camp-out.aspx to donate.