Community group calls for safety measures at Fifield junction

The group held its first public meeting of the year at Braywood Memorial Hall on Thursday, February 8.

Helen Howard, the group’s spokeswoman for traffic, updated the meeting on attempts to improve safety in Forest Green Road.

She told the group that attempts to get the speed limit on Forest Green Road reduced to 40mph had ‘fallen on deaf ears’ and asked for information from people living in and using the road about their concerns with the speed of traffic.

Helen went on to say a second issue that would take ‘much, much longer’ is improving safety on the junction outside Braywood Memorial Hall between Forest Green Road and Fifield Lane.

“Whatever happens there it will be quite expensive especially if we want to put a roundabout in.

“The more information I can have the better case I can make.

“It may be that a short-term solution might be painting white lines on the road.”

She has set up a dedicated email address for responses which is roadsandtraffic@yahoo.com

At the moment the OGAFCA committee is down to four members with five vacancies going.

Acting chairman Bill Collier said the association was calling on more people to get involved around Oakley Green and Fifield.

The group also needs volunteers to help deliver a quarterly newsletter.