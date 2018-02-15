Inside the £30m house on sale in Holyport

Stables for 10 horses, an indoor riding area, swimming pool and cinema room are all part of a new country house in Holyport.

Hartford Manor, in Forest Green Road, is on the market for a whopping £30million.

The 24,000sq ft house set in forty acres of land is the brainchild of developer Richard Bellman who runs Quada.

He teamed up with architects Studio Henley to create the house, which took two years to build.

It was granted planning permission in 2013 after the application went to appeal.

The high end house is targeting the super rich and as well as having six ensuite bedrooms there are three staff bedrooms and a separate kitchen for a private chef.

For polo fans, the house also has direct access to two polo fields owned by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester City FC.

Richard said the house has been designed to use the same amount of energy as a house of 4,000sq ft.

It is also fully furnished with furniture designed especially for the house with Mr Bellman describing it as ‘the iPhone of houses’.

The 58-year-old said: “It is of its time – it is not dripping with marble.

“Some people get it and some people think it’s a bit in your face – we fully appreciate we can’t speak to everyone.

“A lot of developers think I’m mad for doing this – it is an awful lot of money to put into one project but it is about having that belief.”

Richard said he is proud with how the house has turned out and would like to see a change in the way developers approach new properties across the housing market.

Visit harfordmanor.com for more information.