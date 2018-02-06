Holyport 'litterati' out in force at first meet-up

The Holyport ‘litterati’ made their inaugural appearance on the streets of the village on Sunday and disposed of 15 sacks of rubbish in the process.

The group was set up by June Dobbs and Gill Hudson who met at a recent meeting to discuss development plans for the Lodge Farm site.

Gill said: “It just makes me so depressed sometimes when I see the amount of rubbish in the village.

“I bumped into June and we just thought ‘why don’t we do something about it?’”

Gill said that there were some parts of the village that get really bad and said she

believes that even a small effort will make a big impact and hopefully encourage others to be more respectful.

“And when we came up with the name,” she laughed, “we just had to do it.”

She added she hoped more people would get involved in the Royal Borough’s ‘adopt a street’ scheme, which encourages residents to take more responsibility for their area.

The group will meet on the first Sunday of every month at 11am outside Holyport War Memorial.

The next meeting will be Sunday, March 4.

“It’s a really nice community thing to do and then we all go the pub after,” added Gill.

Litterati volunteers are advised to bring refuse sacks, rubber gloves and litter pickers if possible.

To find out more about the Royal Borough’s ‘adopt a street’ scheme visit https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200195/volunteering/65/adopt-a-street