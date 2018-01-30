Prime Minister opens Braywick Court School's new outdoor learning area

Selfies and autographs were in high demand when the Prime Minister opened a new outdoor learning area for Braywick Court pupils.

Theresa May was shown around the new space by excited children on Friday.

The school is currently based at a temporary site in West Dean next to Riverside School.

A permanent home for the school is being built in Hibbert Road on the site of the old Winbury School.

The new school is based in Braywick Nature Reserve and the school wanted to bring its ‘green ethos’ and outdoor learning to its 120 pupils across town.

On her visit to the new garden at the Riverside side, Mrs May cut a ribbon before going on a nature trail with the children.

The pupils asked the Prime Minister about ‘her dog’, the bomb sniffer dog which searched the area before, and whether she had met the Queen.

She posed for selfies with the children and signed their worksheets.

The garden has been named Hasna’s Garden in memory of baby Hasna Ali, the sister of two pupils at the school, who passed away just a few hours after she was born.

Thanks to donations from parents and companies including ISS and Aviva the PTA only needed to put in £150 with parents and children giving up their weekend to get the garden in shape.

PTA chairwoman Louise Hearne said: “The land was kindly given to us by the caretaker from his own garden.

“We had a Saturday when a lot of children and parents came along – It was a really nice day everyone getting involved.”