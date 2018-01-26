Residents have their say on Bray Lake homes plan at public exhibition

‘Disastrous’ was how one resident described plans to build 100 new homes near Bray Lake.

Dozens of people packed into Holyport War Memorial Hall on Thursday January 18 to view the proposals and raise some of their concerns with representatives of Summerleaze, which owns the site off Windsor Road.

The development would be built adjacent to the relocated Thames Hospice, which was granted planning permission in July. If it goes ahead the work could be finished by 2021.

Residents attending the public exhibition voiced a number of fears about the issue of parking, additional traffic and the danger of access to and from Windsor Road.

Jackie Titford, 75, from Holyport, said it was good to see affordable housing included in the plans as it was needed.

However, Sue Houlston, who lives in Windsor Road, didn’t think even Thames Hospice should have been placed at the adjacent site.

The 70-year-old retired nurse said: “I think it’s going to be disastrous.

“They shouldn’t have put the hospice there.

“I’ve lived on Windsor Road for 25 years. I think a councillor should go and see how busy the road is in the morning, and there’s only two schools in the area.”

Tony Anderson, 77, from Holyport, added: “The roads can’t take it. It’s bad enough now without 100 more cars.

“I’m not against them building houses within reason.

“But it’s not so much this development as it is all of them put together.”

A spokesman for Summerleaze said: “We want to present a plan that is reasonable and in keeping with the local area.

“We understand concerns about the traffic impact and are providing an extra right hand turn.

“We’ll be looking to submit plans in tandem with the Borough Local Plan.”

The deadline for feedback on the plans is Monday. To view the proposals visit www.windsorroadconsultation.co.uk