Parish council recommends plans for 150 homes at Lodge Farm for refusal

A round of applause broke out when plans for 150 new homes in Holyport were recommended for refusal by Bray Parish Council.

More than 100 residents gave up their Friday nights to pack into Holyport War Memorial Hall for an extraordinary planning meeting.

An outline planning application has been submitted for the development of Lodge Farm in Ascot Road, which would also include a community park, football pitches and a community building.

The application was presented by Cllr Chris Graham, who said the land does not appear in the Borough Local Plan or the Bray Parish Neighbourhood Plan.

Craig Killoran from applicant Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited also spoke to gathered residents and councillors.

He opened by saying initially he did not

want to come to the meeting as ‘obviously a decision has already been made’.

As well as councillors, two Holyport community associations were also given the chance to present at the meeting.

David Howells from the Holyport Preservation Society said the development would increase traffic in the area and added: “[Beaulieu] care about building their houses, selling them and moving onto the next target. They will quickly forget about Holyport.”

Representatives from Beaulieu had the chance to respond to public questions, which were submitted ahead of the meeting.

The housing developer was fined £16,000 in September for cutting down 36 trees at the site.

This was the subject

of one public question, with the resident branding it a ‘lack of integrity’.

Mr Killoran pointed out that Beaulieu did not get any financial gain from it and the

decision was made by a junior employee with the aim to ‘protect people and buildings’.

When it came to the vote all councillors voted to recommend the outline planning

application for refusal.

Parish councillor for the Holyport ward and Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley said it was ‘the wrong scheme’ and would create ‘urban sprawl’ from Maidenhead to the village.

New Holyport councillor Fiona Hattey

said the developer was ‘incredibly brave’ to attend the meeting.

“I don’t like the idea of all the traffic, we are already having the village used as a rat run,” she said.

Comments from the parish council will be submitted to the Royal Borough before a

decision is made.