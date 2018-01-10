Extraordinary meeting to discuss 150-home application for Holyport

A chance to hear both sides of the debate on proposals for 150 new homes will be on offer on Friday.

An extraordinary planning meeting will be held by Bray Parish Council for the proposed development at Lodge Farm.

An outline planning application for the site in Ascot Road has been submitted to the borough by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited.

The plans are for 150 homes with access from Ascot Road and

Holyport Road.

The proposals would also see the change of use of agricultural land to a community park, two grass football pitches, allotments and an existing farm building would be converted to a community building.

In August, the developer put the plans on show at a public consultation at Holyport War Memorial Hall.

At the extraordinary planning meeting the application will be presented by Cllr Chris Graham followed by public speakers for and against the plans.

Parish council chairman Cllr Ken Elvin said it will be ‘useful for residents’ to hear the views of both sides.

“The plans will be on display and they will be able to see them properly,” he added.

Outline planning

permission aims to find out whether a proposed development would be acceptable before a

detailed proposal is put forward.

The deadline for comments on the application has been extended from today (Thursday) to January 24 to give Bray Parish Council time to submit its

comments.

The plans can be found by searching 17/03857 on the borough’s planning portal.

The meeting is at 7.30pm at Holyport War Memorial Hall in Moneyrow Green.