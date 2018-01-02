Morris dancers ring in the new year in Holyport

Bell and stick wielding Morris dancers put on their finest clogs and rang in 2018 on New Year’s Day with a dancing display outside The White Hart pub in Moneyrow Green.

The annual event saw Furze Platt-based morris dancers Taeppa’s Tump lead performances. They were joined by the Towersey Morris group from Oxford.

“The other team were very good, we know them well because we often dance with them on New Year’s Day,” said Taeppa’s Tump publicity coordinator Helen May.

After the dancing display, Towersey Morris put on a traditional folk mummers’ play inside the pub.

The old tale of St George’s clash with a Turkish Knight included new topical references to EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Grace Mugabe.

About 50 people came to watch the day’s festivities.

“We were very pleased with the turnout. We had a good crowd, I would say probably one of the best,” said Helen, who also took part in the clog Morris dancing.

“We were just trying to burn off a few calories after Christmas.”

“It’s always good fun. I think it becomes a sort of tradition after a while.”

Visit www.taeppastump.co.uk for more information.