Holyport hosts second Carols on the Green

12:00PM, Saturday 23 December 2017
The community pulled together for the second annual Carols on the Green.
About 250 people braved the cold on Friday night for music and mulled wine around a Christmas tree.
Attendees placed Christmas presents under the tree which have been donated to charities Alzheimers
Dementia Support and DASH (Domestic Abuse Stops Here).
A choir, led by Gina Walter, looked over the crowd from a trailer loaned by Paul Rinder of Stroud Farm.
Maz Coppinger, one of the organisers, said: “The choir was amazing, we had a grant from the Royal
Borough for lights and used the rest for a microphone.
“I think because Holyport is such a good community people really want to be a part of it and get involved.”
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.