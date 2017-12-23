Holyport hosts second Carols on the Green

The community pulled together for the second annual Carols on the Green.

About 250 people braved the cold on Friday night for music and mulled wine around a Christmas tree.

Attendees placed Christmas presents under the tree which have been donated to charities Alzheimers

Dementia Support and DASH (Domestic Abuse Stops Here).

A choir, led by Gina Walter, looked over the crowd from a trailer loaned by Paul Rinder of Stroud Farm.

Maz Coppinger, one of the organisers, said: “The choir was amazing, we had a grant from the Royal

Borough for lights and used the rest for a microphone.

“I think because Holyport is such a good community people really want to be a part of it and get involved.”