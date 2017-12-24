Generous donations mean Holyport will get two defibrillators

Generous donations mean two defibrillators will be installed in the village.

A crowdfunding page was started last month and has raised £3,600 for the cause.

Donations from villagers were added to by larger donations from The George Bairstow Charitable Trust and Heart Start.

The money means one will be installed at the Holyport War Memorial Hall and a second outside the doctors surgery in Stroud Farm Road.

There is enough to maintain both the machines for eight years as well as a bit extra, which will go towards a third one, possibly in Braywood.

The crowdfunding page was started by Caroline Burke, who runs the Jolly Gardener in Moneyrow Green after a campaign was started by fellow resident Martin Cox.

The defibrillators will be looked after by the parish council.

The amount was announced at Friday’s Carols on the Green when Maz Coppinger said: “Thank you everyone who contributed, the machines mean the difference between life and death in a rural area like ours.”