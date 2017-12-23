Ideas wanted for new Holyport War Memorial Hall

A call for suggestions for a new look Holyport War Memorial Hall has been made.

The hall in Moneyrow Green was built in 1954 and is run by a charity of the same name.

The committee is now putting together ideas for a new building to cater for a ‘wider range of villagers’ needs and interests’.

In April an annual general meeting at the hall revealed that the roof of the hall is at the end of its life, shaking when it is windy.

Currently the hall is rented out to a range of groups with bookings at about 90 per cent according to the committee.

An update from the committee is looking for suggestions which could be included in a new hall.

The request states: “The hall is a non-standard construction and extending it further would be both difficult and expensive and cause severe disruption for users.

“We also uncovered some other structural challenges, including significant problems with the roof, which mean that the hall is rapidly approaching the end of its useful life.”

It adds that a new hall would be built within the grounds, allowing the current hall to stay open during construction.

The committee asked for suggestions at the Holyport Fair in the summer, which included more parking, meeting rooms and a retractable stage for amateur dramatics.

It is hoped that a new hall would be ‘more eco-friendly and energy efficient, with much cheaper running costs’ with upgraded toilets including dedicated disabled facilities.

Money for the upgrade would come from existing reserves topped up with grants, loans and donations.

After an AGM back in April when the building’s fate was discussed, chairman Chris Stoughton said he was also keen for more younger people to join the committee that runs the hall.

The update concluded: "The hall should be at the heart of our community, which is why it’s so important that as many villagers as possible have a say in its future."

Anyone interested in joining the committee or offering ideas about the future of the hall can contact the venue's booking number on 01628 200500, or visit www.holyportvillagehall.org.uk