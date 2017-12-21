Plans submitted for 150 new homes at Lodge Farm in Holyport

A ‘scandalous’ proposal for 150 new homes on greenbelt land in Holyport has been received by the Royal Borough.

An outline planning application for the development of Lodge Farm, bordered by Ascot Road on one side, has been submitted by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited.

The plans are for 150 homes with access from Ascot Road and Holyport Road.

The proposals would also see the change of use of agricultural land to a community park, two grass football pitches, allotments and an existing farm building would be converted to a community building.

In August, the developer put the plans on show at a public consultation at Holyport War Memorial Hall.

A statement from Beaulieu about the consultation said: “A large majority of the comments were focused on the impact on the local highways and issues around traffic and congestion.”

At the time of writing, the application had received 19 community comments – all are objections with many claiming overdevelopment.

In a planning statement, the applicant states that an independent greenbelt review has ‘successfully demonstrated’ that the site ‘does not fulfil the purposes of the greenbelt’ and should in part be removed.

The application has been called in by Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray), meaning it will be discussed by councillors in the new year.

One ward councillor, David Coppinger (Con, Bray), took to Twitter to publicly oppose the plans. He said: “All RBWM Bray councillors are opposed to it. We need our Borough Local Plan to stop this type of application.”

His sentiment was echoed by David Howells, chairman of Holyport Preservation Society, who said: “We will be joining other Holyport residents to create a strategy to reject and repel this scandalous proposal.”

Outline planning permission aims to find out whether a proposed development would be acceptable before a detailed proposal is put forward.

It can be found by searching 17/03857 on the borough’s planning portal and public consultation closes on January 11.