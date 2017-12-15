Farmglade proposals for 136 homes in Water Oakley go on show

Proposals to add nearly 100 extra houses to a development on a brownfield site went on show on Saturday.

Developers Farmglade held a public exhibition on plans for 136 new homes in Water Oakley.

It was granted outline planning permission for 44 houses at the site in Windsor Road in July 2014.

Phoenix Gym, which is currently based on the land, has planning permission to set up at new site in Fifield and is due to move next year.

Ian Pankhurst, of Farmglade, said: “‎The need is for a range of smaller homes so we have redesigned the scheme sensitively to address that need, with a mix of mainly two, three and four-bedroom homes.

“We have increased the amount of green space and included new facilities and many more trees, but we have not increased the footprint of building.”

Chairman of Bray Parish Council Ken Elvin said he is concerned about the amount of traffic the development would create on the A308 Windsor Road.

“I’d say that, as far as existing residents in the parish are concerned, this is yet another increase in traffic on the A308 and that road is currently not fit for purpose,” he said.

“This is the crux of the matter; all the development in Bray parish throws traffic onto the A308, which is too crowded at present.”

He added that he had asked Farmglade who had carried out a traffic survey as ‘there has been no RBWM traffic survey on the road since 2009’.

The public exhibition took place at the Oakley Court Hotel, with about 30 people turning up to take a look at the plans.

Rod Ball, from the Oakley Green and Fifield Residents Association, said: “I personally would rather see best use of this brownfield site for housing development, than to see completely undeveloped greenfield sites being built on, and I welcome more smaller homes in this scheme.”

A full planning application is due to be submitted to the Royal Borough early next year.