Choir entertains residents at Holyport Lodge care home

A community choir entertained residents at a care home on Sunday.

The Windsor Soundswell Choir sang a repertoire of carols, folk and show music at Holyport Lodge.

It was the second time the group has visited the care home.

They were led by Guy Bunce, the choir’s musical director, and accompanied by Ingrid Keedy on piano.

Chairwoman of the choir committee Mary Bastow said: “The residents enjoyed it a lot and we talked to them afterwards. We all enjoyed it and we want to try and arrange it again for next summer.”

Anyone who wants to join the choir is welcome with no auditions or experience necessary.

The next term starts on January 9 from 7.30pm at Trevelyan School in Vansittart Road, Windsor, on Tuesday evenings from 7-30-9.30pm in term time.

For more information visit www.windsorsoundswell.co.uk