Gabby Logan named new patron of Phoenix Gym

Young gymnasts were visited by TV personality Gabby Logan on Friday.

The former Welsh international gymnast was named as Phoenix Gym’s new patron.

While she was there she officially opened the centre’s refurbished bar and foam pit area.

Centre manager Lynn Bushell said: “She spent an hour and a half chatting to us all and meeting the trustees and myself as well as the coaches and girls themselves.

“She then impressed them with the splits.”

The gymnastics club, which is

currently based in Water Oakley, has been granted planning permission to move to a new site in Fifield, north of Longlea Nursing Home and is due to leave its current site early next year.

The gym needs £1.8million to fund the move and currently has nearly £1million

In an Instagram post Gabby said: “Great to see the dedication and determination of the girls, their parents, coaches and administrators working hard to build a new gym.”