Paddle boarders clean up Thames with litter pick

11:00AM, Friday 01 December 2017
Environmentally conscious paddle boarders took to the water on a litter picking mission.
In the Sunday morning sunshine, a team of 12 gathered at Bray Lake, some of whom had travelled for up to an hour.
The group made its way up the Thames on a 6km route which went through Bray.
Collected on their way was two black bin liners full of bottles, cans and rubbish as well as six tennis balls, a traffic cone, a football, signs and a fishing rod.
The group now hopes to hold the litter pick more regularly.
Lauren Newman, from Bray Lake, said: “Although we were very happy with our catch and we had a great morning doing it we all knew we had only scratched the surface so this trip will become a permanent fixture each month.
“We look forward to welcoming more comrades to our cause to keep our amazing environment clean, safe and a place that we can enjoy SUP.”
