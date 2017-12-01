Paddle boarders clean up Thames with litter pick

Environmentally conscious paddle boarders took to the water on a litter picking mission.

In the Sunday morning sunshine, a team of 12 gathered at Bray Lake, some of whom had travelled for up to an hour.

The group made its way up the Thames on a 6km route which went through Bray.

Collected on their way was two black bin liners full of bottles, cans and rubbish as well as six tennis balls, a traffic cone, a football, signs and a fishing rod.

The group now hopes to hold the litter pick more regularly.

Lauren Newman, from Bray Lake, said: “Although we were very happy with our catch and we had a great morning doing it we all knew we had only scratched the surface so this trip will become a permanent fixture each month.

“We look forward to welcoming more comrades to our cause to keep our amazing environment clean, safe and a place that we can enjoy SUP.”