Appeal lodged to upgrade moorings at Willows Riverside Park

An appeal has been lodged to upgrade the moorings at Willows Riverside Park.

Back in July a planning application to build a ‘bespoke drainage system’ and replace its electric hook-up and water point with marine service bollards was unanimously refused by councillors.

The Haulfryn Group, owners of the park in Water Oakley, appealed the decision on Monday, November 20.

The plans were opposed by a group of residents who feared approval would signal the introduction of permanent floating homes.

Richard Endacott, vice chairman of the West Windsor Residents Association, said he is

‘expecting’ the applicationto be refused again.

“It is a blight on a very attractive river bank,” he said.

“It is not a surprise that they have put the appeal in but the original issues are still the same.

“It is clear that these bollards in lines are meant for the introduction of [floating] houses.

“The other issue is that during flooding the pipe could break and contaminate the ground with sewage.”

In June 2015, the Haulfryn Group tried to replace 33 residential and leisure moorings at the park with 13 purpose-built house boats.

It withdrew its application six months later though and faced protests from neighbours who said the houseboats would block their views of the Thames.

An appeal statement said: “The moorings themselves are out-dated, dilapidated and in need of upgrading.

“The existing mooring methods are proposed to be removed and replaced with a significantly less number of purpose designed mooring bollards.”

The applicant describes the proposal as being ‘simplistic in nature’ adding that the bollards would be located in the same place whether or not they were used by residential or leisure boats.

Comments must be received by Tuesday, December 25.