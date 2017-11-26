Donations needed for public access defibrillator in Holyport

More donations are needed to install a public defibrillator in the village.

Caroline Burke, who runs the Jolly Gardener in Moneyrow Green, has started a crowd-funding page to raise the £3,000 needed to fit one on the outside wall of the Holyport War Memorial Hall, in the same road.

Caroline also organises carols on the green and this year the event will raise money for the defibrillator as well as Alzheimers Dementia Support and DASH (Domestic Abuse Stops Here).

The campaign for a defibrillator was started by fellow resident Martin Cox who has already approached the parish council about it.

“The point is that while we have a few defibrillators in the parish none of them are available to the public out of hours,” said Caroline.

“It doesn’t matter how much people put in, every penny counts.

“We hope to have the money raised by the carols on the green.”

The money will also be used to hold free first aid courses where people can learn how to use the device.