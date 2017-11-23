Retired Holyport doctor returns from third medical trip to Tanzania

A retired doctor has returned home after working on a medical ship on Lake Victoria in Tanzania.

Dr Jenny Langdon, 67, of Windsor Road, was aboard the Jubilee Hope in the lake which crosses Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania for five weeks and returned home this month.

The ship is based on the shores of the lake in Mwansa, serving a number of islands which do not have access to other medical and dental services.

Jenny said HIV affects about 30-40 per cent of people on the islands, which means a lot of people are vulnerable to other illnesses including pneumonia and TB.

The grandmother-of-three, who worked at Holyport Surgery for 31 years before retiring in 2014, described the experience as ‘fascinating but heartbreaking’.

It was Dr Langdon’s third trip out on the Jubilee Hope and she has been on similar trips in the Amazon four times.

She intends to go back next year and said: “Once you see the problem you can’t turn away – you want to do some-thing to make a difference.”