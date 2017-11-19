Film historian looks to trace past of editing machine

A film history buff is looking for help to trace the past of film equipment.

Jake Roche works in marketing at the Oakley Court Hotel and last year self-published a book about the hotel’s history.

Now the 27-year-old from Datchet is appealing for information about a Moviola Editing machine he bought from a reclamation site two years ago.

He said: “I have since been trying to discover where this particular machine would have been used and am very much hoping it was the one that was used at Bray Studios during the Sixties and Seventies.”

Jake has come across photographs of a similar device being used at the studios in Water Oakley.

He added: “I would love to own something that’s been used at the studio as I have a fascination with the studio and its history.”

The site is being converted into 25 houses by Farmglade, which got planning permission in 2015.

If you have any information email jrochefilms@gmail.com