Judges overturn one of Rolf Harris' 12 indecent assault convictions

Bray-based former entertainer Rolf Harris has had one of his indecent assault convictions overturned on appeal.

He was originally jailed for nearly six years in 2014 for 12 indecent assaults against four girls between 1968 and 1986.

He has since been released.

Earlier today at the Court of Appeal, one count was quashed as unsafe.

The count relates to an allegation from 1969 involving a seven or eight-year-old girl at a community centre in Portsmouth.

The court ruled that it found nothing to doubt the safety of counts two to 12.