New toilets open for business at St Michael's Church in Bray

More than four years after plans were first made, the toilets at St Michael’s Church have been brought up to date.

Construction on the new loos started in May and they were officially opened for business on Sunday, November 5.

Churchwarden Jim Tucker said: “We are very pleased with the result and have already had nice remarks about the design.

“Before, the main problem was that they were completely inaccessible.

“Now there is very easy wheelchair access, they are bright and warm which we couldn’t say about the others.”

Jim said it is particularly good news for people travelling from further afield for weddings and funerals.

It took about two-and-a-half years for the church to raise the £140,000 needed to completely revamp the facility to make sure they are accessible, warm and well lit.

Jim added: “We felt after such a long time we needed to spend the money and do proper job.”