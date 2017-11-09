Families facing 'Christmas with cockroaches' after caravan evictions

Families are facing the prospect of a Christmas spent in a cockroach-infested hostel after being evicted from their homes.

About a dozen people, formerly living at Lyngfield Caravan Park, in Huxtable Gardens, Bray, have been moved out of the Royal Borough and into a west London hostel after being served notice in September.

And now they claim that, despite notifying housing officers of their plight as soon as they were informed of their landlord’s decision, the council waited until the last minute to act.

“We told the council what was going to happen,” said mum Kerry Bloor, whose son Brent is just 14 weeks old.

“We said ‘this is going to happen, please be prepared, don’t leave us’.

“And then they panicked and had to put us up in the hostel. All of us asked to stay local for work and school reasons, and yet they’re treating us like it’s our own fault.

“The way the council has treated us has been appalling – they haven’t even looked at our housing applications yet.”

The families even had a meeting with the council the day before the eviction, at which officers from Thames Valley Police were also present.

They say they were told simply to ‘stay put and stop panicking’.

The next day, about a month after the landlord who is understood to be seeking to develop the land, had served the notice, residents were evicted from their rented static caravans.

Kerry’s mother-in-law- Michelle Levitt, who had lived on the site for about a year, said: “I’ve never asked in 50 years for help from the council. This is the first time and this is how you get treated.”

She added: “We’re going to be spending Christmas with cockroaches running around – I’ve got to leave or I’m going to have a breakdown.”

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “Following a meeting held between Thames Valley Police, council officers and residents, the housing options service arranged individual appointments with those residents.

“Every case is treated on an individual basis and the housing options service will continue to offer support to those affected.”