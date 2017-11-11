South East Water submits plans for Bray expansion

Plans for the multi-million pound expansion of a water treatment plant in Monkey Island Lane in Bray have been submitted to the Royal Borough.

The expansion of the Bray Keleher Water Treatment Works would increase the site by half.

This would mean the maximum amount of water would increase from 45 to 68 million litres a day.

On Tuesday, October 24 the plans were submitted to the Royal Borough by Adams Hendry Consulting on behalf of South East Water.

In August the firm held a public drop-in session about the £20m plans. Proposed works include a new process and filter plant and tanks.

The application also includes alterations to an internal access road within the site and areas of hard standing.

There would also be a temporary ‘contractor's compound’ made up of offices, welfare facilities, parking area and storage areas on land to the north of the site.

A transport statement includes that when construction is taking place delivery routes will leave out of Monkey Island Lane onto Windsor Road.

The application states that the improvements are ‘necessary’ for the company to fulfil its statutory duty to supply water to customers.

It states: “In the future, South East Water will need to provide more water to meet increasing demands, and the proposed improvement works to Keleher Water Treatment Works will provide security of this supply to existing and future customers.”

Once water is treated it goes to a reservoir in Swinley Forest near Brack-nell and water from Bray goes as far as Basingstoke.

Work on the plans started about two years ago and preparations for submission included getting pre-application advice from the borough.

The expansion would also involve cutting down up to 60 trees at the back of the site which South East Water would replant once work is completed.

Public consultation on the application closes on November 28.