Holyport Primary children have a go at finding fossils

School children were ‘wowed’ by dinosaur bones at an archaeological workshop.

Years one and two at Holyport Primary School were visited by paleontologist Chris Park on Thursday.

The children had a hands on experience of brushing through sand to discover buried fossils and bones.

Teacher Leanne Barnes said: “It was a fantastic experience for all the children.

“They were completely wowed by the size of the dinosaur bones and all the different types of fossil

“This was a brilliant learning activity which really brought the past into our classroom.”

They could match their discovery to fact finding cards to work out which dinosaur it was from.

Sophia Harris, six, said: "I really enjoyed discovering a tooth from a Tyrannosaurus Rex and standing in the footprint of the dinosaur. That dinosaur must have been ginormous.”