Two candidates for Bray ward seat in parish council election

Nominations for the upcoming Bray Parish Council elections have been announced.

A parish councillor is needed to represent both the Holyport and Bray wards with an election due to take place on November 16.

Three candidates will contest a seat in Holyport and two for the vacant seat in Bray.

Standing in the Bray ward are independent candidate Brian Millin and Conservative candidate Lars Swann.

Brian, of Priors Way, has lived in theparish for more than 25 years with his wife Maggie.

The 68-year-old said he has had an interest inhis local community ‘for as long as he can remember’ attending RBWM and BPC meetings as a member of the public.

“I think it’s important that parish councillors live in the parish they represent so when theopportunity came along with an election called I thought it’s time tomake the big step and offer myself as an independent candidate,” he said.

“I am not affiliatedto any political partyand I can thereforemake decisions that are in the best interests of residents in Bray Parish and not be influenced by party politics.

“And that is exactly what I will do if I am elected.”

Lars Swann, 46, has lived in Kentons Lane, Dedworth since November.

The 46-year-old has lived in the Royal Borough for around nine years, including inMaidenhead and Wraysbury.

He said the fact thathe does not live in the parish would givehim a different perspective on issues affecting Bray.

“I am keen to help local people and give them a voice,” he said.

“I only live about a mile from the border of Bray Parish Council.

“But as an outsider I can represent thepeople and I wouldn’tbe looking at things in the interest of myself.”