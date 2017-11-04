Three candidates to battle it out for Holyport seat on Bray Parish Council

Candidates looking to take their place on Bray Parish Council will go head-to-head on Thursday, November 16.

Two parish council seats are vacant and a new councillor is needed to represent both the Bray and Holyport wards.

Standing for the Bray seat are Conservative candidate Lars Swann of Kentons Lane, Dedworth, and independent Brian Millin, of Priors Way.

Three candidates have put themselves forward for the Holyport seat.

Fiona Hattey grew up in the village and for the past nine years has lived in Moor End with husband Graham and son William, 12.

She has volunteered with the Holyport cubs and St John Ambulance alongside her job as a clinical project director.

The 50-year-old said: “I am local and I know what people are worried about.

“There are current issues that I’m aware of.

“I want to do my bit and I hope I am able to represent the view of people in the village.”

Sunil Sharma, of Briar Dene, Furze Platt, is a Conservative party candidate going for the seat.

He described the village as a place that ‘means a great deal to’ him with a ‘warm society’.

“Issues such as planning, greenbelt, housing, traffic and many more will continue to dominate a large portion of the council’s time, which is why I intend to stand as a parish councillor, ensuring the residents are at the heart of all these decisions,” said the 23-year-old.

Sunil works as a foreign exchange broker, which he says would make him a ‘valuable asset’ in helping financial planning for the borough and bringing through new ideas.

He added: “I intend to work alongside the RBWM Council to ensure the concerns and views of residents in Holyport are fully answered and will display my utmost commitment in fighting

key problems such as traffic, inappropriate development and many others.”

John Hudson is the third candidate going for the seat.

He has lived in Rushington Avenue, Maidenhead, since 2009 but previously lived in Holyport for 17 years.

The retired 65-year-old worked for an offshore oil and gas company and has three sons and a step-son in their 20s and 30s who all went to Desborough School.

“I am very keen to do what I can for the community,” said John, who is chairman of the Rushington Area Residents Association.

“I am definitely standing as an independent and I think there is no place for party politics at a parish level.

“Everything I do will be in the interest of the residents and I will be open to having discussions with residents anytime.”