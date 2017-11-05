Bray scoops Britain In Bloom Silver Gilt

The green-fingered community was praised at an awards ceremony on Friday, October 27.

Bray made it to the national finals for the Britain in Bloom competition.

Chris and Julie Graham from the Bray in Bloom Committee travelled to Llandudno, Wales for the awards and were presented with a Silver Gilt in the small village category.

They were presented with the award by Iolo Williams, a naturalist and TV presenter.

Julie said: “We were disappointed not to be bringing a Gold Award back but there were many, very strong, features within the report.”

A judges’ report said it was clear the ‘strength of the community drives this entry’.

The judges said: “Bray has a special strength that revolves around the community. Dating back many, many years, the well-maintained older buildings create a feeling of tranquility and calm. Overall, the small village was very clean and a credit to all those involved.”