Call for CCTV in cemetery after sentimental pictures are stolen

A call for CCTV at a cemetery has been made after sentimental pictures were stolen when a parish councillor was visiting her son’s grave.

On September 27, Barbara Bou-Sreih’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen at Oakley Green Cemetery.

In the purse was a picture of her son Stephen, who died suddenly in 2011, and a picture her husband gave her when they first met, as well as a driver’s licence and cash.

The empty purse was later found in an empty house in Langley.

The 66-year-old has been targeted at the cemetery before. About six years ago her husband Abdo’s Range Rover was stolen.

She reported the incident to the police and is now calling for more CCTV at the cemetery in Maidenhead Road.

“They don’t just steal your handbag, they steal your life,” said Barbara.

“I’m still worried they could get one of these quick loans with my details.

“It is not that expensive any more to have CCTV.”

She contacted fellow parish councillor and Royal Borough leader Cllr Simon Dudley, who passed her complaints on to the council but she says she has not yet been updated.