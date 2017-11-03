Community group calls for new safety measures at Fifield junction

A community group is calling for new safety measures on a dangerous road junction.

The Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association thinks a roundabout could increase safety on the junction of Fifield Lane and Forest Green Road, outside Braywood Memorial Hall.

At a Bray Parish Council meeting on Monday, Helen Howard, from the association, asked for the council’s backing.

“The junction is particularly busy in rush hour times and at the end of school days,” she said.

“If I need to use the junction from

8-9am I avoid it and go the long way round.”

In July last year the group was in talks with the Royal Borough about the junction when ‘short-term fixes’ to improve sight lines were decided upon, including verge cutting and repositioning of road signs.

Parish councillors agreed unanimously to support the association in their bid to improve the junction’s safety.

The group also wants the speed limit in Forest Green Road to be cut to 40mph and in Conningsby Lane to 30mph.

Bray Parish Council chairman Cllr Ken Elvin said: “Someone who doesn’t know the area sees a 50mph limit and drives at that speed but the next minute you’re coming round a blind bend onto some horses. We do support this.”