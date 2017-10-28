Chairman of Chilterns branch of Wooden Spoon retires

A charity chairman is stepping down after 17 years of raising money for disadvantaged and disabled children.

Barrie Mair, 75, of Fishery Road, Bray, is handing over the running of the Chilterns branch of Wooden Spoon.

The nationwide charity was set up in 1983 by ex-rugby players and since then has distributed more than £24million.

The branch is one of the oldest Wooden Spoon regions and has supported 45 projects and raised more than £1m.

Barrie has decided to step down as chairman to spend more time with his family – he has 14 grandchildren and five children – and is hoping to move to the West Country.

In his time as chairman, more than £1m has been distributed to charities.

“I will miss the constant flow of things to do,” he said. “No sooner than you have finished organising one event you are on to the next one.”

The group organises fundraisers including sportsmen dinners and a carol cruise.

Barrie said one of his highlights was when the charity was involved in setting up the ACE Centre (Aiding Communication in Education) in Oxford in the nineties.

The branch has also donated money to Manor Green School and the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Last year, thanks to a £10,000 grant from Wooden Spoon, Cox Green-based Manor Green School was able to install a cardio wall.

The interactive fitness wall, unveiled by Tom Guest, helps to develop students’ fitness, motivation and confidence.

The new chairman of the Wooden Spoon Chilterns branch is Ray Hague, from Maidenhead.