Donor drive after one-year-old Holyport girl's leukaemia returns

The search is on for a bone marrow donor for a brave little girl from Holyport after her leukaemia returned.

When one-year-old was 10 days old she was diagnosed with the disease but she responded well to treatment and recovered.

Her family, mum Leah, dad David and big brother Maison Turner, 15, had been told the disease would most likely come back.

But when six months, and then a year passed they thought the tot might avoid another bout of illness.

Maggie-Mae celebrated her first birthday on Sept-ember 13 and two days later her parents spotted a rash on her skin.

She was diagnosed with leukaemia at Great Ormond Street Hospital on September 16 and since then has had one course of chemotherapy.

“It was a shock. It took the wind out of our sails a bit — the fact that we had to go through this again,” said David, 35.

“We knew this time it would have to be intensive treatment.”

The family was expecting to be in the hospital until January but Maggie-Mae was able to come home for about a week.

Soon she will have a second round of chemotherapy – she could need up to four – and will also need a bone marrow transplant.

David added his daughter is still ‘melting everyone’s hearts with her infectious smile’ even while she goes through her treatment.

After seeing a Facebook update that Maggie-Mae was not well, Cox Green mum Sandra Vollrath decided to organise a donor drive where people can sign up to the bone marrow register.

Her son Liam, 12, was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was nine.

Liam went to Lowbrook Academy, where David is a teacher, and has just passed three years tumour free.

Sandra, 43, said: “I know how it feels as a parent when you’re in such a desperate situation.

“We might not find a match for Maggie-Mae but it is always good to get people who haven’t registered yet.”

The donor drive will be held at Sandra’s home on Sunday, November 12 with the address posted nearer the time on a Facebook event.

Click here for more details.