Paws, claws and whiskers at dress up day at Holyport Primary School

A dress up day on Friday marked the end of a topic on animals for school children.

Year one and two pupils at Holyport Primary School had been learning about ‘paws, claws and whiskers’.

In the first half term of the school year they learned about how to look after different pets.

As well as designing their own zoo maps and writing stories about

animals, they have been visited by creatures from a pet shop and had the chance to name them.

On Wednesday, October 18, the children also had a visit to Beale Wildlife Park near Reading.

Teacher Leanne Barnes said: “This has been a really exciting and fun topic for us all.

“The children have been really creative and have produced some very interesting work.

“We enjoyed celebrating our success at Beale Park where the children were able to show their knowledge of animals.”