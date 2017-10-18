Canoeists explore Bray Cut for annual cavalcade

Nearly 30 canoeists explored the Bray Cut on Saturday.

The annual Canoe Cavalcade was organised by Maidenhead Waterways and started at Green Lane.

The group of 29 people and one dog had a chance to see the York Stream works before setting off down the hidden Bray Cut.

The cut is already about 15 metres wide after it was enlarged in the sixties as Maidenhead’s flood defence.

Now the waterway is overgrown and partially blocked by fallen trees.

As past of the Waterways scheme, Bray Cut will be opened up to allow small boats access to the town from the Thames.

The group was joined by the borough’s deputy lead member for Maidenhead regeneration, Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont).

He said: "Seeing Bray Cut from the water brings home what a hugely wasted asset the disused channels have become.

“This is an important public amenity which we hope to bring back to life, for the benefit of all our residents, as the regeneration of Maidenhead continues in the coming years." The channel runs behind Oldfield School in Braywick Park and the building of a new footbridge over it is underway.