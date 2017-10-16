Holyport Primary pupils dress as ancient pharaohs, mummies and a pyramid

Writing in hieroglyphics, making flatbreads and creating artwork finished off a topic covering the ancient Egyptians at Holyport Primary School.

On Thursday, year four children dressed as pharaohs, mummies and even a pyramid.

The children have been learning about the ancient Egyptians including learning about the life of pharaohs and life after death.

The class also created a tomb and bulit pyramids from various materials and drew portraits of pharohs.

Teacher Hannah Cunningham said: “I was pleased about the amount of effort the children put in for the costumes – It brings the day to life.

“They thoroughly enjoyed it.”