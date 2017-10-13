Thames Hospice video explains need for Bray Lake move

Hospice care week has provided a chance for Thames Hospice to reiterate why it needs to expand to a new site in Bray.

The charity, which is currently based in Windsor, has been given planning permission to move to Bray Lake.

The new 28-bed purpose built facility in Windsor Road was approved by the Royal Borough council in July.

On Monday, a video from chief executive Debbie Raven and chairman of trustees Martin Jervis was shared by the hospice.

The video is about ‘building for the future’, stating it is the busiest independent hospice in the country, currently running at an 85 per cent occupancy compared to a national average of 75 per cent.

And while in-patient services are full, every day there are up to 10 people waiting for a bed.

A £7million a year cost for the services is mostly achieved through fundraising and donations and the hospice serves a population of half a million people.

Debbie told the Advertiser the hospice is still working through the conditions set by the borough.

“What we’re now doing is consulting with our staff and volunteers about the details for each and every room to make sure we’ve thought of everything,” she said.

The plans were drawn up by KKE Architects, specialists in the design of hospices.

Debbie added: “What is important is that the environment feels welcoming and homely and is still a place that delivers health care.”

At the start of next year Thames Hospice plans on bringing on board a contractor and, all being well, work will start in August or September of 2018.

Before the hospice was approved, some residents complained it would increase traffic.

Debbie said she has not received any more complaints but says she is ‘still very happy’ to have a meeting with concerned residents to go over the plans.

Watch the video below.