Search on for two new Bray parish councillors

The chance for two new people to join Bray Parish Council is now open.

A parish councillor is needed to represent both the Holyport and Bray wards with an election due to take place on November 16.

The vacant seats are left by the resignations of David Burbage and Peter Janikoun.

Ken Elvin, who has been chairman of the parish council for about four years, encourages people ‘who have a feel’ for the area to apply.

The 71-year-old has served on the parish council for about 15 years in total after a stint in the nineties, rejoining in 2006 to represent the Bray village ward.

“It is an interesting role and we try to improve the area and in one respect keep it as it is,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to stop new people wanting to join the parish council.

“You can help to get to know people around the place and people get to know you too.”

As well as attending planning and main council meetings, councillors have to give up a few hours a week for additional sub committee meetings.

“People should realise that is not just attending a meeting or two a month, there is quite a bit of work that goes on during the course of the week,” added Cllr Elvin.

One of the newer councillors Nicola Marsh, 56, joined the council about two years ago.

She was co-opted to the council to represent Fifield meaning there was not an election for the seat.

“I have absolutely loved it,” she said.

“You meet some really nice people and you can help people.

“I think the other parish councillors are great people.”

Cllr Marsh said her grandmother was a parish councillor in Norfolk in the 1920s.

In an era when people are busier, Cllr Marsh thinks the parish council is a good way to build a community.

“I think it helps to make your community a better place and it is a wonderful way of getting to know other members of the community,” she said.

Candidates have until Friday, October 20 at 4pm to get their nomination papers in.

People living in the Bray and Holyport wards of the parish will be able to vote.

See www.brayparishcouncil.gov.uk for more details.