Holyport Fair organisers hand out £12k proceeds

Charity representatives gathered to receive donations on Monday night.

This year the Holyport Fair raised £12,000 which will be split between Holyport War Memorial Hall, Alzheimers Dementia Support and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Outgoing chairman Maz Coppinger said this year’s event in June was the busiest yet.

On Monday evening the organising committee and representatives of the charities gathered at the White Hart in Moneyrow Green where the cheques were presented.

“They are great charities and they were over the moon,” said Maz. “We had a really good evening, it is something we do every year.”

The 71st annual fair took place in Holyport Green and had a range of attractions, including a dog show and classic car display.