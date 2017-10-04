Bray retains regional Britain in Bloom gold award

Another gold in the Britain in Bloom competition has been awarded to Bray.

The village retained its regional gold medal, which it has had for about 10 years.

Margaret Pierce, Julie Graham and Chris Graham on The Bray in Bloom committee received the awards on Thursday, September 28 in Amersham.

They have been waiting for the results since judges visited the village in July.

The village also received a special Pride of Place award.

The judges said: “It was apparent how much the people within this small local community care about the area in which they live.

“Old street furniture, such as High Street troughs, is maintained and repainted as necessary.

“Benches have been repaired; tidy up teams, wash and brush teams targeting street signs and bollards, plus a team of litter pickers, all contribute to a sense of Pride of Place.”

The village was also judged as part of the national competition and winners will be announced on October 27.