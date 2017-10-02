Bray Lake hosts stand-up paddleboarding championships

Talented paddleboarders from around the country gathered at Bray Lake on Saturday.

About 250 stand-up paddleboarders (SUP) took to the water for The Club Championship, the largest paddleboarding event in the UK.

It is the fifth year the event has run and the third year in Bray.

Lauren Newman from Bray Lake said: “Each year it comes up and up.

“We have had an amazing turn out and this is the best year so far.”

There were boarders of all ages taking part in a range of races. The youngest competitor was five-years-old with the oldest being 70.

Sam Ross, who organised the event and provided commentary on the day, said the sport has been becoming more and more popular.

“When I first started about 10 years ago there was only a handful of people doing it,” he said.

“We’ve got all sorts of races, there is so many different aspects to it.”