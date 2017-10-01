Parents join pupils for lessons at Braywood First School

Proud parents had the chance to see what their children get up to at school on Friday, September 22.

About 80 parents attended lessons with their children at Braywood First School.

They went to English, maths and PE lessons before sitting down to a big lunch together.

Headteacher Susan Calvert said: “It is a really good day where we can bond and share experiences together.

“Also teachers can show what goes on in the classrooms and how parents can help.

“We had a brilliant day, we had a record number of parents in attendance.”

The school in Oakley Green Road usually holds the parents day in July.

But Mrs Calvert said it was a nice way to start the term.