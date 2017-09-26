This Girl Can festival held at Bray Lake

Yoga, dancing and paddleboarding were among the activities on offer at a women’s fitness event.

A This Girl Can festival, part of the campaign to get more women and girls involved in sport, was held at Bray Lake, in Monkey Island Lane, on Saturday – the fourth of its type to be held at the site since September 2015.

More than 50 people of a range of ages and abilities took part on the day in a series of sessions organised by 4Motion Dance Studio, in Windsor, designed to encourage them to have fun, meet new people and become more active.

“I managed the event and it’s proved a nightmare in terms of having to turn women away [because it’s been too popular],” said Elaine Macey, artistic director with 4Motion and an ambassador for This Girl Can.

“But when so many people come away smiling, it’s worth it.

“We also had an after party [on Sunday] and people have been coming back to say how much they enjoyed it, which is a testament to the campaign and how much it’s a really exciting movement for women getting active.”

Visit www.4motiondancetheatre.co.uk or www.thisgirlcan.co.uk to find out more.