Bray Lake to host national paddle boarding championship

Paddle boarders from Jersey to Manchester will descend on Bray Lake on Saturday, September 30.

The Club Championship event will see 200 stand up paddle (SUP) boarders from 15 clubs take part in the largest competitive paddle boarding event in the UK.

Participants will come from 15 clubs from across the country and with a diverse range of events, including a junior section and races for novices as well as experienced paddle boarders.

The first race will be kicking off from 10am and there will be races all day.

On display will be technical races, 8km races, team relays, sprints and XL team challenges

Lauren Newman from Bray Lake said: “It will be very busy but the atmosphere will be great.

“Its a great sport that more and more people from our local area are taking up and we want to encourage more.”