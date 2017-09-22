Councillor resigns from Bray Parish Council claiming it is 'undemocratic'

The claim a parish council is ‘undemocratic’ has led to a councillor handing in his resignation.

Peter Janikoun, 72, was a member of Bray Parish Council for about eight years.

In a letter to the council before Monday’s meeting he said: “Over the past several months I have found it increasingly difficult to deal with our clerk.

“She seems to think that her job is to manage this council, rather than support the councillors.”

Last month Mr Janikoun submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Royal Borough for correspondence between parish council clerk Susan Cook and the borough.

He claims that a request for a community protection order to be issued to a Holyport resident for not maintaining fencing should have been decided on or discussed at a parish council meeting.

His resignation letter also described chairman of the parish council Ken Elvin as ‘uninterested’.

Mrs Cook said the complaints made her ‘feel uncomfortable’ and did not wish to comment on the matter.

Cllr Elvin said: “It is always to be regretted when a long-serving parish councillor resigns but he has had his issues with the parish council for a few months now.

“Like other members of the parish council I have full confidence in our clerk.”

Mr Janikoun told the Advertiser that he did not think he would be doing anything with the parish council any more, calling it ‘undemocratic’.

Bray Parish Council now has two seats to fill after Royal Borough councillor David Burbage (Con, Bray) also resigned from the parish council this month.

A date for an election for his seat will be decided today (Friday).

A by-election for Mr Janikoun’s seat will only be held if 10 or more written requests are received by October 6.

If not, the parish council will co-opt a new member.